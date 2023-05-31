Huuuge plans to release first PC games in H2

May 31 (Reuters) - Polish mobile games developer Huuuge HUGP.WA plans to release its first PC games in the second half of the year including its biggest titles - "Huuuge Casino" and "Billionaire Casino", Deputy CEO Maciej Hebda said on a conference call on Wednesday.

"We are aware of the market reality and to meet expectations of players we must go beyond mobile games, so we are also working on games that will premiere on Steam platform, ie on PC (...) we hope that in the long run it will be a source of new revenue for the Huuuge group" he said.

(Reporting by Maria Gieldon in Gdansk; editing by Jason Neely)

