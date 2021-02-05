Huuuge Inc sets IPO price at 50 zlotys/share

Mobile games developer Huuuge Inc has set the price for its initial public offering (IPO) at 50 zlotys per share, valuing the deal at 1.67 billion zlotys, the company said on Friday.

Huuuge, with a significant base in Poland, adds to a list of companies that have targeted IPOs as coronavirus-led restrictions prompt more people to go online for entertainment, shopping and other needs.

