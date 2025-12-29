HUTCHMED's Fanregratinib Receives Priority Review In China For FGFR2 Cholangiocarcinoma- Update

(RTTNews) - HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM) announced that the China NMPA has accepted and granted priority review to the New Drug Application for Fanregratinib for adult patients with advanced, metastatic or unresectable intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma with FGFR2 fusions or rearrangements who have previously received systemic therapy.

Intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (ICC) is a form of primary liver cancer arising from the intrahepatic bile ducts. It represents 8.2-15% of primary liver cancers and has reported five-year overall survival rate of about 9%. FGFR2 fusions or rearrangements occur in an estimated 10-15% of ICC cases globally.

Fanregratinib (HMPL-453) is an oral, selective inhibitor of FGFR1/2/3 designed to target abnormal FGFR signaling. The NDA is supported by a single-arm, multi-centre, open-label Phase 2 study conducted in China, which met its primary endpoint of objective response rate (ORR).

Secondary endpoints, including progression-free survival, disease control rate, duration of response, and overall survival, also supported the findings. Full results are expected to be presented at an upcoming scientific meeting.

The company's marketed drugs in China include ELUNATE (fruquintinib) for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, SULANDA (Surufatinib) for the treatment of pancreatic and non-pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors, and ORPATHYS (Savolitinib) indicated for lung cancer with MET gene alterations.

HUTCHMED also has a strategic collaboration with Epizyme, now a part of Ipsen, to research, develop, manufacture and commercialize TAZVERIK in China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. The drug is indicated for the treatment of follicular lymphoma.

Upcoming milestones:

•Sovleplenib (ITP) is a post-phase 3 regulatory program. The company plans to resubmit its NDA for second-line immune thrombocytopenia and file an sNDA for second-line warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia in the first half of 2026, with additional data expected to roll in during the second half of 2026.

•Savolitinib (ORPATHYS)- ongoing development across MET-driven solid tumors, with the SANOVO China Phase III study expected to complete enrolment in the second half of 2025. Additional data from non-SAFFRON programs are anticipated in 2026.

•Tazemetostat (TAZVERIK) is conditionally approved by the NMPA for 3L r/r follicular lymphoma with EZH2 mutation. Enrolment is progressing in the Phase III SYMPHONY-1 study, in 2L follicular lymphoma with further updates anticipated in 2026.

•Ranosidenib (HMPL-306), is in a Phase III trial for IDH1/2-mutant hematologic malignancies, enrolment ongoing.

HUTCHMED reported total consolidated revenue of $277.7 million for the six months, compared with $305.7 million in the same period of 2024.

The company ended June 30, 2025, with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $1.36 billion.

HCM has traded between $11.51 and $19.50 over the past year. The stock closed Friday's trading at $13.76, up 1.70%.

