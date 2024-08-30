HUTCHMED Withdraws SNDA For Fruquintinib And Paclitaxel Combination In Second-Line Gastric Cancer

(RTTNews) - HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM) said that it has voluntarily withdrawn its supplemental New Drug Application or sNDA in China for fruquintinib in combination with paclitaxel, intended for the treatment of second-line advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma. The company will assess an alternative approach moving forward.

After conducting an additional internal review of the data package and in light of recent discussions with the National Medical Products Administration of China or "NMPA", HUTCHMED has concluded that the current submission is unlikely to achieve approval in China at this time.

The company noted that the supplemental NDA for fruquintinib was based on data from the Phase III FRUTIGA study, which was declared positive due to a statistically significant improvements in many clinically meaningful endpoints, including progression-free survival, which served as one of two primary endpoints. However, while an improvement was also observed in the second primary endpoint of median overall survival, it was not statistically significant.

Through discussions with the Centre for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the NMPA and its external committee members, it became apparent that the current understanding and interpretation of the overall survival results are insufficient for the supplemental NDA approval. Additional work is required to address these issues.

Fruquintinib is approved in China, the US and Europe for the treatment of previously-treated patients with metastatic colorectal cancer, and regulatory applications for this indication are progressing as expected in over a dozen jurisdictions.

