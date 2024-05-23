HUTCHMED Unveils Promising Cancer Drug Studies at ASCO 2024

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HK:0013) has released an update.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited has announced the presentation of new and updated data from studies on its compounds at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting. Significant findings include results of a Phase II study of fruquintinib combined with sintilimab in endometrial cancer patients, showing promising efficacy and safety profiles. Additionally, updated data from Phase III studies of fruquintinib in gastric and colorectal cancer, as well as studies on other drug combinations and new inhibitors, will also be presented.

For further insights into HK:0013 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.