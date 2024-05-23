News & Insights

Stocks

HUTCHMED Unveils Promising Cancer Drug Studies at ASCO 2024

May 23, 2024 — 08:10 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HK:0013) has released an update.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited has announced the presentation of new and updated data from studies on its compounds at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting. Significant findings include results of a Phase II study of fruquintinib combined with sintilimab in endometrial cancer patients, showing promising efficacy and safety profiles. Additionally, updated data from Phase III studies of fruquintinib in gastric and colorectal cancer, as well as studies on other drug combinations and new inhibitors, will also be presented.

For further insights into HK:0013 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.