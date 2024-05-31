HUTCHMED Shares Update & Company Innovations

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HK:0013) has released an update.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited has announced that as of May 31, 2024, the company’s issued share capital stands at 871,264,820 ordinary shares, each granting one vote, with no shares in treasury. This number is essential for shareholders to calculate notifications of interest changes under regulatory rules. The company, known for its innovation in biopharmaceuticals, specializes in cancer and immunological diseases treatments and has marketed its first three medicines in China, with one also available in the U.S.

For further insights into HK:0013 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.