HUTCHMED Reports Positive Results from SACHI Phase III Study of Savolitinib and Osimertinib in EGFR Mutation-Positive NSCLC

Savolitinib plus osimertinib shows significant PFS improvement over chemotherapy in advanced EGFR-mutant NSCLC, with favorable safety.

Quiver AI Summary

HUTCHMED announced significant findings from the SACHI Phase III study, which investigated the combination of savolitinib and osimertinib in treating patients with locally advanced or metastatic EGFR mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) that had progressed on first-line EGFR inhibitor therapy. The interim analysis showed a marked progression-free survival (PFS) benefit, with a median PFS of 8.2 months for the combination versus 4.5 months for chemotherapy. Additionally, the combination demonstrated a favorable safety profile, with no new adverse events reported. The data was presented at the ASCO Annual Meeting, and a webcast will be held to discuss these results further. This study supports a New Drug Application for the combination, which has been accepted and granted priority review in China.

Potential Positives

The combination of savolitinib and osimertinib demonstrated a median progression-free survival (PFS) of 8.2 months, significantly better than the 4.5 months achieved with chemotherapy (hazard ratio 0.34; p 0.0001), indicating a strong clinical benefit for patients.

The safety profile of the savolitinib and osimertinib combination was tolerable, with no new safety signals observed, suggesting it is a well-tolerated treatment option.

The study successfully met its pre-defined primary endpoint of PFS in a planned interim analysis, leading to the conclusion of enrollment in the study and highlighting the efficacy of the treatment.

A New Drug Application (NDA) for the combination has been accepted and granted priority review by the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), positioning the company for potential market advancement in a critical therapeutic area.

Potential Negatives

Overall survival data is not mature, indicating uncertainty about the long-term efficacy of the treatment.



The press release emphasizes the need for regulatory approval, highlighting that the treatment is still under clinical evaluation and may not be widely available yet.



Potential risks and uncertainties are noted regarding the future therapeutic potential of savolitinib and its approval process, which could impact investor confidence.

FAQ

What is the SACHI Phase III study?

The SACHI Phase III study evaluates savolitinib and osimertinib for EGFR mutation-positive NSCLC patients after EGFR inhibitor therapy.

What were the key results of the SACHI study?

The study showed improved median progression-free survival with savolitinib and osimertinib compared to chemotherapy, demonstrating a favorable safety profile.

When will the webcast discussing SACHI findings take place?

The webcast will be held at 8:30 am HKT on June 3, 2025, discussing the ASCO data presented.

What is the significance of the savolitinib and osimertinib combination?

This combination offers a chemotherapy-free, effective treatment option for patients with advanced NSCLC who have progressed on prior therapies.

Has savolitinib received any regulatory approval?

Yes, savolitinib is approved in China and is marketed as ORPATHYS® for certain advanced NSCLC cases.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$HCM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of $HCM stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





— The all-oral chemotherapy-free combination of savolitinib plus osimertinib demonstrated significant PFS benefit with a favorable safety profile in the SACHI Phase III China study —









— Webcast to be held at 8:30 am HKT on Tuesday, June 3 to discuss the data presented —







HONG KONG and SHANGHAI and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUTCHMED (China) Limited (“



HUTCHMED



”) (Nasdaq/AIM:​HCM; HKEX:​13) announces primary results from the interim analysis of the SACHI Phase III study. These results were presented in a late-breaking oral presentation on Sunday, June 1, 2025, during the American Society of Clinical Oncology (“ASCO”) Annual Meeting in Chicago, USA.





SACHI is a Phase III study of the savolitinib and osimertinib combination for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic epidermal growth factor receptor (“EGFR”) mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer (“NSCLC”) with MET amplification after disease progression on first-line EGFR inhibitor therapy (clinicaltrials.gov identifier



NCT05015608



).











Title:









Savolitinib combined with osimertinib versus chemotherapy in EGFR-mutant and MET-amplification advanced NSCLC after disease progression on EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor: Results from a randomized Phase III SACHI study













Lead Author:







Shun Lu, Shanghai Chest Hospital, Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, Shanghai, China











Session:







Oral Abstract Session: Lung Cancer - Non-Small Cell Metastatic











Abstract Number:









LBA8505













Date & Time:







Sunday, June 1, 2025, 8:00 AM Central Daylight Time











Location:







Arie Crown Theater























Prof. Shun Lu, Chief of the Shanghai Lung Cancer Center at Shanghai Chest Hospital, School of Medicine, Shanghai Jiaotong University, and Principal Investigator of the SACHI study,



said, “The results from the SACHI Phase III study represent a significant advancement in the treatment of EGFR mutation-positive NSCLC with MET amplification. The savolitinib and osimertinib combination demonstrates promising efficacy in patients who have progressed on prior EGFR inhibitor therapy. These findings highlight the potential of this novel, chemotherapy-free combination to enable a continued oral regimen, offering a convenient and well-tolerated treatment option that addresses critical unmet needs for patients with this challenging disease.”









HUTCHMED will host a webcast to discuss the data presented at the ASCO Annual Meeting at 8:30 -9:00 am HKT on Tuesday, June 3, 2025 (8:30 - 9:00 pm EDT on June 2, 2025).







The event will be held in English and can be accessed via







www.hutch-med.com/event







. A replay will also be available on the website shortly after the event.







As of the interim analysis data cut-off of August 30, 2024, a total of 211 patients were randomized to receive the savolitinib and osimertinib combination or chemotherapy. In the intention to treat (ITT) population, the median progression-free survival (“PFS”) assessed by investigator was 8.2 months with savolitinib plus osimertinib, compared to 4.5 months with chemotherapy (hazard ratio [“HR”] 0.34; 95% confidence interval [“CI”] 0.23-0.49;



p



< 0.0001). The independent review committee (“IRC”) assessed median PFS was 7.2 months vs 4.2 months, respectively (HR 0.40; 95% CI 0.28-0.59;



p



< 0.0001).





The investigator-assessed objective response rate (ORR) was 58% in the savolitinib plus osimertinib group compared to 34% for patients in the chemotherapy group. The disease control rate (DCR) was 89% vs 67% and the median duration of response (DoR) was 8.4 months vs 3.2 months, respectively. Overall survival was not mature at the time of the interim analysis.





Efficacy outcomes in the third-generation EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor (“TKI”)–treated patients were comparable with those in the intention-to-treat and third-generation EGFR-TKI–naïve populations. In the third generation EGFR-TKI–treated subgroup, the investigator-assessed and IRC-assessed median PFS were highly consistent, both at 6.9 vs 3.0 months (HR 0.32;



p



< 0.0001).





The safety profile of the savolitinib and osimertinib combination was tolerable and no new safety signals were observed. Treatment-emergent adverse events of Grade 3 or above occurred in 57% of patients in the savolitinib plus osimertinib group compared to 57% for patients in the chemotherapy group, suggesting a favorable safety profile.





In January 2025, the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) of SACHI has considered that the study has met the pre-defined primary endpoint of PFS in a planned interim analysis and as a result, enrollment into the study has concluded. Supported by data from SACHI, a New Drug Application (NDA) for the combination of savolitinib and osimertinib for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic EGFR mutation-positive NSCLC with MET amplification after disease progression on first-line EGFR inhibitor therapy has been accepted and granted priority review by the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA).







About Savolitinib







Savolitinib is an oral, potent, and highly selective MET TKI that has demonstrated clinical activity in advanced solid tumors. MET is a tyrosine kinase receptor that has an essential role in normal cell development. Savolitinib blocks atypical activation of the MET receptor tyrosine kinase pathway that occurs because of mutations (such as exon 14 skipping alterations or other point mutations), gene amplification or protein overexpression. MET overexpression and/or amplification can lead to tumor growth and the metastatic progression of cancer cells, and is a known mechanism of acquired resistance to EGFR TKIs. The prevalence of MET depends on the sample type, detection method and assay cut-off used.





Savolitinib is approved in China and is marketed under the brand name ORPATHYS



®



by our partner, AstraZeneca, for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC with MET exon 14 skipping alteration, representing the first selective MET inhibitor approved in China. It has been



included



in the National Reimbursement Drug List of China (NRDL) since March 2023.





It is currently under clinical development for multiple tumor types, including lung, kidney, and gastric cancers as a single treatment and in combination with other medicines.







About HUTCHMED







HUTCHMED (Nasdaq/AIM:​HCM; HKEX:​13) is an innovative, commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical company. It is committed to the discovery and global development and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases. Since inception it has focused on bringing drug candidates from in-house discovery to patients around the world, with its first three medicines marketed in China, the first of which is also approved around the world including in the US, Europe and Japan. For more information, please visit:



www.hutch-med.com



or follow us on



LinkedIn



.









Forward-Looking Statements











This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect HUTCHMED’s current expectations regarding future events, including but not limited to its expectations regarding the therapeutic potential of savolitinib, the further clinical development for savolitinib, its expectations as to whether any studies on savolitinib would meet their primary or secondary endpoints, and its expectations as to the timing of the completion and the release of results from such studies. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, assumptions regarding enrollment rates and the timing and availability of subjects meeting a study’s inclusion and exclusion criteria; changes to clinical protocols or regulatory requirements; unexpected adverse events or safety issues; the ability of savolitinib, including as combination therapies, to meet the primary or secondary endpoint of a study, to obtain regulatory approval in different jurisdictions and to gain commercial acceptance after obtaining regulatory approval; the potential markets of savolitinib for a targeted indication, and the sufficiency of funding. In addition, as certain studies rely on the use of other drug products such as osimertinib as combination therapeutics, such risks and uncertainties include assumptions regarding their safety, efficacy, supply and continued regulatory approval. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. For further discussion of these and other risks, see HUTCHMED’s filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and on AIM. HUTCHMED undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.











Medical Information











This press release contains information about products that may not be available in all countries, or may be available under different trademarks, for different indications, in different dosages, or in different strengths. Nothing contained herein should be considered a solicitation, promotion or advertisement for any prescription drugs including the ones under development.









CONTACTS













Investor Enquiries







+852 2121 8200 /



ir@hutch-med.com

























Media Enquiries















FTI Consulting –





+44 20 3727 1030 /



HUTCHMED@fticonsulting.com











Ben Atwell / Alex Shaw





+44 7771 913 902 (Mobile) / +44 7779 545 055 (Mobile)









Brunswick – Zhou Yi





+852 9783 6894 (Mobile) /



HUTCHMED@brunswickgroup.com

























Panmure Liberum









Nominated Advisor and Joint Broker











Atholl Tweedie / Freddy Crossley / Rupert Dearden





+44 20 7886 2500























HSBC









Joint Broker











Simon Alexander / Alina Vaskina / Arnav Kapoor





+44 20 7991 8888























Cavendish









Joint Broker











Geoff Nash / Nigel Birks





+44 20 7220 0500







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.