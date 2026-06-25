HUTCHMED Registrational Phase 2 Trial Meets Primary Endpoint For Fanregratinib In Bile Duct Cancer

(RTTNews) - HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM), a commercial-stage biotechnology company, announced that the pivotal Phase 2 registrational study of Fanregratinib met its primary endpoint in the treatment of Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma.

Fanregratinib (HMPL-453) is an investigational, selective small-molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) 1, 2, and 3. Aberrant FGFR signalling is a driver of tumor cell proliferation, angiogenesis and resistance to anti-tumor therapies.

Cholangiocarcinoma is a cancer of the bile duct, which connect the liver, gallbladder, and small intestine. Intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (IHCC) occurs in the bile ducts within the liver. It is the second most common type of primary liver cancer, often diagnosed at an advanced stage. (Source: Mayo Clinic)

The company's New Drug Application (NDA) for fanregratinib in previously treated advanced, metastatic or unresectable FGFR2 fusion/rearrangement-positive IHCC was accepted for review and granted priority review by the Chinese National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in December 2025, based on the Phase 2 registrational trial data.

The Phase 2 registrational trial is a pivotal, single-arm, multi-center, open-label study evaluating the efficacy, safety, and pharmacokinetic of fanregratinib in patients with advanced IHCC harboring FGFR2 fusion/rearrangement. Prior to the treatment, all patients had received chemotherapy and 72% had received immunotherapy.

As assessed by an independent review committee, the study reported an objective response rate (ORR) of 42.5%, meeting its primary endpoint. Key secondary endpoints demonstrated consistent clinical activity and a rapid onset of action, with a median response time of 1.4 months.

Median duration of response (DoR) was 6.9 months, while the disease control rate (DCR) reached 83.9%. In addition, median progression-free survival (PFS) was 6.9 months, and median overall survival (OS) was 16.6 months.

According to the company, fanregratinib showcased a manageable safety profile consistent with the known mechanism of selective FGFR inhibitors. Drug-related adverse events of Grade 3 or higher were reported in 48.3% of patients, with most common being elevated liver enzymes and palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia syndrome (PPES).

The results from the Phase 2 registrational trial are to be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Gastrointestinal Cancers Congress on July 4, 2024, in Munich, Germany.

HCM has traded between $9.77 and $19.50 over the last year.

HUTCHMED closed Wednesday at $10.27, up 1.08%. In the after hours, shares are trading down 0.49% to $10.22.

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