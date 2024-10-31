News & Insights

Stocks

HUTCHMED Receives Milestone Payment from Takeda

October 31, 2024 — 04:32 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HK:0013) has released an update.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited is set to receive its first commercial milestone payment of $20 million from partner Takeda, following over $200 million in sales of FRUZAQLA® for metastatic colorectal cancer. This milestone highlights the success of their global partnership strategy and strengthens HUTCHMED’s financial position as they aim to expand the drug’s indications. Fruquintinib, marketed under the FRUZAQLA® brand, has gained approvals in multiple international markets, reflecting its potential in addressing unmet needs in cancer treatment.

For further insights into HK:0013 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.