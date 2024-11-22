News & Insights

Markets
HCM

HUTCHMED To Receive Milestone Payment As Takeda Launches FRUZAQLA For Colorectal Cancer In Japan

November 22, 2024 — 01:23 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM) announced that it will receive a milestone payment following the pricing approval and launch of FRUZAQLA (fruquintinib) 1mg/5mg capsules in Japan by its partner Takeda (TAK) for patients with previously treated metastatic colorectal cancer. This follows approval for the manufacturing and marketing of FRUZAQLA by the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.

Takeda said in September 2024 that it received approval from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare to manufacture and market FRUZAQLA Capsules 1mg/5mg, a selective oral inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor receptor (VEGFR) -1, -2 and -3, for the treatment of advanced or recurrent colorectal cancer (CRC) that is neither curable nor resectable and that has progressed after chemotherapy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HCM
TAK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.