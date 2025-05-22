HUTCHMED to Present Promising Data on Multiple Cancer Treatments at ASCO 2025 Annual Meeting

HUTCHMED announces upcoming presentations of study data for its cancer therapies at the ASCO Annual Meeting, May 30 – June 3, 2025.
Quiver AI Summary
HUTCHMED (China) Limited announced that it will present new data on its compounds, including savolitinib, ranosidenib, fruquintinib, and surufatinib, at the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting from May 30 to June 3, 2025, in Chicago. Key highlights include late-breaking results from the Phase III SACHI study showing that savolitinib in combination with osimertinib improves progression-free survival in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer who have MET amplification. Additionally, data from various studies will detail the efficacy and safety of the compounds, including ranosidenib’s favorable tolerance in patients with solid tumors, and the promising outcomes of fruquintinib in advanced endometrial cancer and colorectal cancer treatments. Safety analyses demonstrate that fruquintinib maintains a manageable side effect profile in different patient age groups, with continuous treatment suggesting enhanced patient outcomes.
Potential Positives
- Presentation of new data from multiple studies at the ASCO Annual Meeting demonstrates HUTCHMED's ongoing commitment to oncology research and development.
- Successful interim analysis from the SACHI study indicates positive efficacy results for the savolitinib and osimertinib combination in NSCLC patients, supporting further regulatory applications.
- The data from ranosidenib shows promising early efficacy and tolerability in patients with IDH mutations, highlighting potential for impactful cancer therapies.
- Presentation of robust data from fruquintinib studies indicates meaningful clinical outcomes, enhancing the company’s position in oncology and providing valuable information for healthcare providers.
Potential Negatives
- Concerns regarding the efficacy of ranosidenib are highlighted, as the objective response rate (ORR) was only 7.1% in the evaluated group of lower-grade glioma patients, suggesting limited effectiveness.
- The press release indicates a notable proportion of treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) of Grade 3 or above from fruquintinib, with 23.94% in monotherapy and 26.06% in combination therapy, which may raise safety concerns among investors and practitioners.
- The heavy reliance on positive outcomes from several studies and the predictive nature of forward-looking statements introduce uncertainty regarding future regulatory approvals and market acceptance of the new treatments.
FAQ
What is the significance of the new HUTCHMED data being presented at ASCO 2025?
The new data includes results from studies of key compounds like savolitinib and ranosidenib, highlighting their efficacy in treating cancer.
When and where will HUTCHMED present its research?
HUTCHMED will present at the ASCO Annual Meeting from May 30 to June 3, 2025, in Chicago, USA.
What are the promising results from the SACHI China Phase III study?
The SACHI study showed improved progression-free survival for savolitinib combined with osimertinib in NSCLC patients.
How effective was ranosidenib in the Phase I study?
Ranosidenib demonstrated well-tolerated efficacy, especially in lower-grade glioma patients, with a 7.1% objective response rate and 100% disease control rate.
What about the safety profile of fruquintinib in colorectal cancer treatment?
Fruquintinib showed a manageable safety profile, with significant tolerability in both monotherapy and combination therapy for colorectal cancer patients.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$HCM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of $HCM stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG removed 161,163 shares (-42.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,423,891
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 124,771 shares (+128.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,876,555
- ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH removed 117,521 shares (-10.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,767,515
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 99,058 shares (-47.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,489,832
- SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP added 74,572 shares (+2.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,121,562
- XY CAPITAL LTD added 66,460 shares (+142.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $999,558
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 57,707 shares (+369.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $867,913
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
HONG KONG and SHANGHAI and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUTCHMED (China) Limited (“
HUTCHMED
”) (Nasdaq/AIM:HCM; HKEX:13) today announces that new data from several studies of compounds discovered by HUTCHMED including savolitinib, ranosidenib, fruquintinib and surufatinib, will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (“ASCO”) Annual Meeting taking place on May 30 – June 3, 2025 in Chicago, USA.
Results from the SACHI China Phase III study of savolitinib in combination with osimertinib in patients with locally advanced or metastatic epidermal growth factor receptor (“EGFR”) mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer (“NSCLC”) with MET amplification after disease progression on EGFR inhibitor therapy will be presented at a late breaking oral presentation. SACHI had met the pre-defined primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) in a planned interim analysis. SACHI data supports the New Drug Application (NDA) for this oral-only treatment, which has been
accepted and granted priority review
in China.
Further data with additional analysis stratified by brain metastasis status from a high MET overexpression and/or amplification treatment subset of the SAVANNAH Phase II study of the savolitinib and osimertinib combination in NSCLC patients harboring EGFR mutation and MET amplification or overexpression after progressing on osimertinib were reported. The savolitinib and osimertinib combination demonstrated better efficacy outcomes compared to savolitinib plus placebo. The combination showed promising central nervous system (“CNS”) activity, with reduced CNS progression and fewer new CNS lesions.
Results will be presented from the dose-escalation stage of the Phase I study of ranosidenib (HMPL-306), a novel, small-molecule, highly selective oral dual-inhibitor of both Isocitrate dehydrogenase (“IDH”) 1 and IDH2 enzymes, being studied in patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors with IDH mutations. Results show that the compound was well tolerated, showing target inhibition and durable responses in patients. Efficacy signals were observed especially in the efficacy evaluated group of lower-grade glioma patients (N=14), with an objective response rate (“ORR”) of 7.1% and a disease control rate (“DCR”) of 100%.
Results will also be presented from the sub-group analyses of the FRUSICA-1 open-label, single-arm, pivotal Phase II study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of fruquintinib plus sintilimab in previously treated advanced endometrial cancer (EMC) patients with pMMR (proficient mismatch repair) status. Efficacy findings for patients with serous carcinoma (N=27) were clinically meaningful and characterized by responses similar to those observed in full trial population (N=98), with an Independent Review Committee (“IRC”)-assessed ORR of 37.0% and a DCR of 88.9%. The analysis of whether the response was affected by prior neoadjuvant/adjuvant chemotherapy (“NACT/ACT”) showed durable and clinically meaningful responses regardless of whether the patient had received NACT/ACT. Results were comparable for patients with and without prior NACT/ACT, with an IRC-assessed ORR of 34.0% versus 31.4% and DCR of 85.1% versus 82.4%, respectively.
Results from two subgroup analyses of a Phase IV study of fruquintinib involving 2,798 colorectal cancer patients in China will be presented. In the subgroup analysis evaluating the safety of fruquintinib as monotherapy and in combination therapy, fruquintinib demonstrated a manageable safety profile in both groups. Treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAE) of Grade 3 or above occurred in 23.94% in the fruquintinib monotherapy group and 26.06% in the combination therapy group with other anti-cancer treatments. The most common treatment related adverse events (TRAE) of any grade in both groups were palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia (PPES) and hypertension. The combination therapy group exhibited a longer treatment duration, potentially indicating improved patient outcomes. In the subgroup analysis by age, the safety of fruquintinib was assessed in younger (age <50) and late-elderly (age ≥75) patients. The safety profile was comparable across both age groups, with younger patients receiving more intensive treatment. Combination therapy with fruquintinib also showed a longer duration than monotherapy in both age subgroups, which may suggest improved survival potential.
Details of the presentations, including links to available abstracts, are as follows:
Abstract title
Presenter / Lead author
Presentation details
SPONSORED STUDIES
Savolitinib (Savo) combined with osimertinib (osi) versus chemotherapy (chemo) in EGFR-mutant (EGFRm) and
MET
-amplification (
MET
amp) advanced NSCLC after disease progression (PD) on EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI): Results from a randomized phase 3 SACHI study
Shun Lu, Shanghai Chest Hospital, Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, Shanghai, China
LBA8505
Oral Abstract Session: Lung Cancer - Non-Small Cell Metastatic
Sunday, June 1, 2025
9:48 AM CDT
Efficacy and CNS results from a randomized subset of the phase 2 SAVANNAH study comparing savolitinib (savo) + osimertinib (osi) combination with savo + placebo (PBO)
Benjamin Philip Levy, Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD
8513
Rapid Oral Session: Lung Cancer - Non-Small Cell Metastatic
Monday, June 2, 2025
8:06 AM CDT
Phase I study of HMPL-306, an inhibitor of mutant IDH1/IDH2 (mIDH1/2), in western patients (pts) with advanced mIDH solid tumor, including glioma
Jordi Rodon Ahnert, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX
2013
Rapid Oral Session: Central Nervous System Tumors
Saturday, May 31, 2025
3:06 PM CDT
Analysis of serous carcinoma subgroup in FRUSICA-1: Fruquintinib plus sintilimab in treated advanced endometrial cancer (EMC) patients (pts) with pMMR status
Xiaohua Wu, Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center, Shanghai, China
5596
Poster Session: Gynecologic Cancer
The Impact of Prior Neoadjuvant/Adjuvant Chemotherapy (NACT/ACT) on Fruquintinib Plus Sintilimab Outcomes in Advanced Endometrial Cancer (EMC) Patients with pMMR Status: A Subgroup Analysis of FRUSICA-1
Jing Wang, Hunan Cancer Hospital, Changsha, China
5611
Poster Session: Gynecologic Cancer
Safety of fruquintinib in young and late-elderly Chinese patients with colorectal cancer in real-world clinical practice: Age subgroup analysis of a fruquintinib Phase IV study
Yi Wang, Ningbo No.2 Hospital, Ningbo, China
e15512
Publication Only: Gastrointestinal Cancer - Colorectal and Anal
Safety of fruquintinib monotherapy and combination therapy in Chinese Patients with colorectal cancer in real-world clinical practice: A subgroup analysis from Phase IV study
Zhiqiang Wang, Sun Yat-Sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China
e15515
Publication Only: Gastrointestinal Cancer - Colorectal and Anal
The appropriate therapeutic sequence with angiogenesis inhibitor and chemotherapy in patients with advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma: Exploratory analysis from the Phase III FRUTIGA study
Jin Li, Shanghai East Hospital, Tongji University, Shanghai, China
e16011
Publication Only: Gastrointestinal Cancer - Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary
Subgroup analysis of efficacy and safety of fruquintinib plus paclitaxel versus paclitaxel in gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma patients from FRUTIGA: A randomized Phase III clinical trial in second-line treatment of gastric/gastroesophageal junction
Tianshu Liu, Zhongshan Hospital, Fudan University, Shanghai, Shanghai, China
e16012
Publication Only: Gastrointestinal Cancer - Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary
INVESTIGATOR-INITIATED STUDIES
Fruquintinib in combination with camrelizumab and paclitaxel liposome and nedaplatin as first-line treatment for advanced esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC): a single-arm, Phase II study
Yanhong Gu, The First Affiliated Hospital of Nanjing Medical University, Nanjing, China
4042
Poster Session: Gastrointestinal Cancer - Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary
Updated results of fruquintinib combined with PD-1 inhibitors and chemotherapy in the first-line treatment of HER2-negative advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma (FDZL-FIX): a single-arm, open-label Phase II study
Chenchen Wang, Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center, Shanghai, China
4046
Poster Session: Gastrointestinal Cancer - Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary
Open-label, single-arm, single-center Phase Ib/II clinical study of fruquintinib combined with trastuzumab and XELOX in the first-line treatment of advanced HER2-positive metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma
Huifang Lv, The Affiliated Cancer Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Henan Cancer Hospital, Zhengzhou, China
TPS4203
Poster Session: Gastrointestinal Cancer - Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary
A multi-cohort real-world study of treatment for metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC): Overall efficacy analysis and subgroup analysis of previous bevacizumab use or not
Wangxia Lv, The Cancer Hospital of the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences (Zhejiang Cancer Hospital), Hangzhou, China
e15530
Publication Only: Gastrointestinal Cancer - Colorectal and Anal
Real-world Observational Study of Fruquintinib in Combination with Irinotecan and Capecitabine as Second-line Treatment in Patients with Advanced Colorectal Cancer
Ling Xu, the First Hospital of China Medical University, Shenyang, China
e15539
Publication Only: Gastrointestinal Cancer - Colorectal and Anal
Preliminary results of fruquintinib in combination with FOLFIRI as second-line treatment for RAS-mutant metastatic colorectal cancer: a prospective single-center Phase II study
Ru Jia, Fifth Medical Center, Chinese PLA General Hospital, Beijing, China
e15541
Publication Only: Gastrointestinal Cancer - Colorectal and Anal
Evaluating the efficacy of fruquintinib versus regorafenib and trifluridine/tipiracil in treating advanced metastatic colorectal cancer: A match-adjusted indirect comparison
Shukui Qin, Gastrointestinal Cancer Center of Nanjing Tianyinshan Hospital, China Pharmaceutical University, Nanjing, China
e15550
Publication Only: Gastrointestinal Cancer - Colorectal and Anal
Fruquintinib plus sintilimab and SOX as conversion therapy for initially unresectable gastric/gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma (GC/GEJC): Updated response and surgical results from a single-arm, Phase II clinical trial
Fei Ma, Henan Cancer Hospital, Zhengzhou, China
e16016
Publication Only: Gastrointestinal Cancer - Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary
A Phase II study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of fruquintinib combined with envafolimab in patients with advanced or unresectable locally advanced osteosarcoma and soft tissue sarcoma
Chenliang Zhou, Shanghai Jiao Tong University Affiliated Sixth People's Hospital, Shanghai, China
e23506
Publication Only: Sarcoma
Efficacy and safety of surufatinib (Sur) plus paclitaxel (Pac) as second line (2L) treatment for advanced gastric cancer (aGC): Final results from a Phase II trial
Xiuying Xiao, Renji Hospital, Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, Shanghai, China
4028
Poster Session: Gastrointestinal Cancer - Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary
Efficacy and safety of surufatinib (S) plus KN046 (K) and chemotherapy in first line (1L) advanced pancreatic cancer (PC): a single-arm, Phase Ib/II trial
Wenquan Wang, Zhongshan Hospital, Fudan University, Shanghai, China
4157
Poster Session: Gastrointestinal Cancer - Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary
First-Line Treatment with Surufatinib, Camrelizumab, Nab-paclitaxel, and S-1 in Locally Advanced or Metastatic Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma (PDAC): A Phase Ib/II Randomized Study
Ru Jia/ Guanghai Dai, the Fifth Medical Center of the PLA General Hospital, Beijing, China
4161
Poster Session: Gastrointestinal Cancer - Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary
A prospective, single-arm, Phase II trial exploring the use of pamiparib combined with surufatinib as neoadiuvant therapy for advanced, unresectable ovarian cancer (PASSION)
Bairong Xia, The First Affiliated Hospital of University of Science and Technology of China, Hefei, China
5589
Poster Session: Gynecologic Cancer
The efficacy and safety of Surufatinib monotherapy as a third-line treatment for advanced hepatocellular carcinoma: A single-arm, open-label, multi-center Phase II study
Fuxiang Zhou, Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University, Wuhan, China
e16209
Publication Only: Gastrointestinal Cancer - Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary
Surufatinib combined with gemcitabine and cisplatin and immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) for unresectable locally advanced or metastatic intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma
Jingtao Zhang/ Xuetao Shi, Cancer Hospital of Shandong First Medical University, Jinan, China
e16222
Publication Only: Gastrointestinal Cancer - Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary
Updated results from a multicenter, single-arm Phase II study of surufatinib plus sintilimab and lBl310 in patients with high-grade advanced neuroendocrine neoplasm (HG-NEN)
Ming Lu/ Lin Shen, Peking University Cancer Hospital, Beijing, China
e16342
Publication Only: Gastrointestinal Cancer - Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary
A prospective, single-arm, Phase II study of surufatinib in combination with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel for the neoadjuvant treatment of resectable and borderline resectable pancreatic cancer
Song Gao/ Jihui Hao, Tianjin Medical University Cancer Institute and Hospital, Tianjin, China
e16442
Publication Only: Gastrointestinal Cancer - Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary
About HUTCHMED
HUTCHMED (Nasdaq/AIM:HCM; HKEX:13) is an innovative, commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical company. It is committed to the discovery and global development and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases. Since inception it has focused on bringing drug candidates from in-house discovery to patients around the world, with its first three medicines marketed in China, the first of which is also approved around the world including in the US, Europe and Japan. For more information, please visit:
www.hutch-med.com
or follow us on
LinkedIn
.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect HUTCHMED’s current expectations regarding future events, including but not limited to its expectations regarding the therapeutic potential of savolitinib, ranosidenib, fruquintinib and surufatinib, the further clinical development for savolitinib, ranosidenib, fruquintinib and surufatinib, its expectations as to whether any studies on savolitinib, ranosidenib, fruquintinib and surufatinib would meet their primary or secondary endpoints, and its expectations as to the timing of the completion and the release of results from such studies. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, assumptions regarding enrollment rates and the timing and availability of subjects meeting a study’s inclusion and exclusion criteria; changes to clinical protocols or regulatory requirements; unexpected adverse events or safety issues; the ability of savolitinib, ranosidenib, fruquintinib and surufatinib, including as combination therapies, to meet the primary or secondary endpoint of a study, to obtain regulatory approval in different jurisdictions and to gain commercial acceptance after obtaining regulatory approval; the potential markets of savolitinib, ranosidenib, fruquintinib and surufatinib for a targeted indication, and the sufficiency of funding. In addition, as certain studies rely on the use of other drug products as combination therapeutics, such risks and uncertainties include assumptions regarding their safety, efficacy, supply and continued regulatory approval. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. For further discussion of these and other risks, see HUTCHMED’s filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and on AIM. HUTCHMED undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.
Medical Information
This press release contains information about products that may not be available in all countries, or may be available under different trademarks, for different indications, in different dosages, or in different strengths. Nothing contained herein should be considered a solicitation, promotion or advertisement for any prescription drugs including the ones under development.
CONTACTS
Investor Enquiries
+852 2121 8200 /
ir@hutch-med.com
Media Enquiries
FTI Consulting –
+44 20 3727 1030 /
HUTCHMED@fticonsulting.com
Ben Atwell / Alex Shaw
+44 7771 913 902 (Mobile) / +44 7779 545 055 (Mobile)
Brunswick – Zhou Yi
+852 9783 6894 (Mobile) /
HUTCHMED@brunswickgroup.com
Panmure Liberum
Nominated Advisor and Joint Broker
Atholl Tweedie / Freddy Crossley / Rupert Dearden
+44 20 7886 2500
HSBC
Joint Broker
Simon Alexander / Alina Vaskina / Arnav Kapoor
+44 20 7991 8888
Cavendish
Joint Broker
Geoff Nash / Nigel Birks
+44 20 7220 0500
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.