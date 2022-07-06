HUTCHMED, Inmagene: First Atopic Dermatitis Patient Dosed In Global Phase I Trial Of IMG-007

(RTTNews) - HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM), a commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical company, and Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals announced Wednesday that the first participant, based in Australia, was dosed in a global Phase I trial of IMG-007, an investigational OX40 antagonistic monoclonal antibody.

The Phase I study is a multi-stage, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, dose-escalation study in healthy volunteers, and a dose-escalation and parallel design, multiple-dose study in adult patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

The companies noted that the study will be used to evaluate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of IMG-007 in patients with atopic dermatitis.

IMG-007 is a novel antagonistic monoclonal antibody targeting the OX40 receptor. It was originally discovered by HUTCHMED, with Inmagene assuming development responsibility at the candidate stage. Inmagene has an exclusive option to in-license IMG-007's global rights.

Jean-Louis Saillot, Chief Development Officer of Inmagene, said, "IMG-007 blocks the OX40 activity and has demonstrated high potency in preclinical studies, indicating a best-in-class potential. We welcome the start of the IMG-007 clinical program with the hope of developing an innovative, safe and effective treatment option for patients with atopic dermatitis and other immunological diseases."

