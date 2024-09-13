HUTCHMED (HCM) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of HUTCHMED (China) Ltd (Symbol: HCM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.38, changing hands as high as $17.49 per share. HUTCHMED (China) Ltd shares are currently trading up about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HCM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HCM's low point in its 52 week range is $11.9343 per share, with $21.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.29.

