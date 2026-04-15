HUTCHMED (HCM) Price Target Increased by 27.58% to 20.86

The average one-year price target for HUTCHMED (NasdaqGS:HCM) has been revised to $20.86 / share. This is an increase of 27.58% from the prior estimate of $16.35 dated April 9, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $13.97 to a high of $28.17 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.15% from the latest reported closing price of $15.21 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in HUTCHMED. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 27.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HCM is 0.01%, an increase of 35.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.29% to 5,161K shares. The put/call ratio of HCM is 1.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 2,280K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,467K shares , representing a decrease of 8.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCM by 23.79% over the last quarter.

Allianz Asset Management holds 909K shares. No change in the last quarter.

AIA Group holds 315K shares. No change in the last quarter.

M&G holds 259K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 204K shares , representing an increase of 21.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCM by 0.54% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 223K shares. No change in the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.