HUTCHMED (China) Limited - ADR (HCM) Price Target Increased by 5.11% to 26.63

The average one-year price target for HUTCHMED (China) Limited - ADR (NASDAQ:HCM) has been revised to 26.63 / share. This is an increase of 5.11% from the prior estimate of 25.33 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.35 to a high of 42.18 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.34% from the latest reported closing price of 19.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in HUTCHMED (China) Limited - ADR. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HCM is 0.07%, an increase of 72.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.46% to 23,052K shares. The put/call ratio of HCM is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

M&g Investment Management holds 7,085K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,533K shares, representing a decrease of 6.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCM by 36.93% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 4,219K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,603K shares, representing a decrease of 9.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCM by 71.88% over the last quarter.

General Atlantic holds 4,000K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 1,803K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,806K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCM by 44.12% over the last quarter.

Allianz Asset Management holds 1,645K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,875K shares, representing a decrease of 13.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCM by 47,982.08% over the last quarter.

HUTCHMED Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HUTCHMED China Ltd, formerly Hutchison China Meditech Ltd, is an investment holding company principally engaged in the manufacturing and sale of drugs.

