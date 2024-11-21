HUTCHMED China Announces Diverse Board Leadership

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HK:0013) has released an update.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited has outlined its board of directors, showcasing a diverse group of ten individuals, including Chairman Dr. Dan Eldar and CEO Dr. Weiguo Su. The board includes a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent directors, each taking on various roles across key committees such as audit, nomination, and sustainability. This strategic composition emphasizes the company’s commitment to robust governance and leadership.

