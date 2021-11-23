HUTCHMED, AstraZeneca Initiate Phase III Trial Of ORPATHYS& TAGRISSO In Certain Lung Cancer Patients

(RTTNews) - HUTCHMED (China) Limited (?HCM) and AstraZeneca Plc. (AZN, AZN.L) said that they have initiated SACHI, a China Phase III study of ORPATHYS (savolitinib), an oral, potent, and highly selective MET tyrosine kinase inhibitor or "TKI", in combination with AstraZeneca's third-generation, irreversible epidermal growth factor receptor or "EGFR" TKI, TAGRISSO (osimertinib).

The companies stated that the first patient received their first dose on November 22, 2021.

The Phase III trial is a multi-center, open-label, randomized, controlled study in patients with locally advanced or metastatic EGFR mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer with MET amplification after disease progression on EGFR inhibitor therapy. The study will evaluate the efficacy and safety of ORPATHYS in combination with TAGRISSO, compared to platinum-based doublet-chemotherapy (pemetrexed plus cisplatin or carboplatin), the standard-of-care treatment option in the setting.

