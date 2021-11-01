Hutchmed, AstraZeneca Initiate Late Stage Trial Of Savolitinib-Imfinzi On Kidney Cancer

(RTTNews) - Hutchmed (China) Limited ((HCM) and AstraZeneca PLC (AZN, AZN.L) said Monday that they have initiated SAMETA, a global Phase III study of savolitinib in combination with AstraZeneca's PD-L1 inhibitor Imfinzi or durvalumab in patients with MET-driven advanced papillary renal cell carcinoma or "PRCC". The first patient received their first dose on October 28, 2021.

Savolitinib is an oral, small molecule inhibitor of MET, a receptor tyrosine kinase.

The Phase III trial is an open-label, randomized, controlled study in treatment-naïve patients with MET-driven, unresectable and locally advanced or metastatic PRCC, to evaluate the efficacy and safety of savolitinib in combination with Imfinzi, compared to single agent Imfinzi or single agent SUTENT (sunitinib), an oral multi-kinase inhibitor considered the standard-of-care treatment option in PRCC.

The primary endpoint of the study is median progression free survival.

PRCC is a subtype of kidney cancer that is unusually difficult to treat, with low response rates from current treatment options and no treatments approved for patients with tumors that harbor MET-driven alterations.

