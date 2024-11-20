News & Insights

Stocks

HUTCHMED Appoints Experienced Director to Board

November 20, 2024 — 04:36 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HK:0013) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

HUTCHMED (China) Limited has appointed Dr. Chaohong Hu as an Independent Non-executive Director and a member of its Technical Committee, effective November 21, 2024. Dr. Hu brings over 20 years of experience in biopharmaceuticals, including leadership roles in therapeutic antibody development and strategic partnerships. This appointment is expected to infuse fresh insights into the company’s board, enhancing its strategic direction in the biopharmaceutical industry.

For further insights into HK:0013 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.