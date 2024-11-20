HUTCHMED Appoints Experienced Director to Board

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HK:0013) has released an update.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited has appointed Dr. Chaohong Hu as an Independent Non-executive Director and a member of its Technical Committee, effective November 21, 2024. Dr. Hu brings over 20 years of experience in biopharmaceuticals, including leadership roles in therapeutic antibody development and strategic partnerships. This appointment is expected to infuse fresh insights into the company’s board, enhancing its strategic direction in the biopharmaceutical industry.

