HUTCHMED Announces Share Capital Details and Focus

October 31, 2024 — 04:32 am EDT

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HK:0013) has released an update.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited has announced that its issued share capital consists of 871,561,945 ordinary shares as of October 31, 2024. Each share carries one voting right, and this figure is crucial for shareholders calculating their interest under financial regulations. HUTCHMED is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing targeted cancer therapies, with a strong presence in oncology and immunology.

