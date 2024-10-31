HUTCHMED Announces Share Capital Details and Focus

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HK:0013) has released an update.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited has announced that its issued share capital consists of 871,561,945 ordinary shares as of October 31, 2024. Each share carries one voting right, and this figure is crucial for shareholders calculating their interest under financial regulations. HUTCHMED is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing targeted cancer therapies, with a strong presence in oncology and immunology.

For further insights into HK:0013 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.