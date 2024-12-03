Hutchmed announces Elunate, Tyvyt NDA granted approval in China

Hutchmed (HCM) jointly announced that the new drug application, or NDA, for the combination of Elunate and Tyvyt has been granted conditional approval in China for the treatment of patients with advanced endometrial cancer with Mismatch Repair proficient, or pMMR, tumors that have failed prior systemic therapy and are not candidates for curative surgery or radiation. This approval follows the priority review status and breakthrough therapy designation by the National Medical Products Administration, or NMPA, of China and marks the first regulatory approval for the combination of fruquintinib with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on HCM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.