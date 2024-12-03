News & Insights

Hutchmed announces Elunate, Tyvyt NDA granted approval in China

December 03, 2024

Hutchmed (HCM) jointly announced that the new drug application, or NDA, for the combination of Elunate and Tyvyt has been granted conditional approval in China for the treatment of patients with advanced endometrial cancer with Mismatch Repair proficient, or pMMR, tumors that have failed prior systemic therapy and are not candidates for curative surgery or radiation. This approval follows the priority review status and breakthrough therapy designation by the National Medical Products Administration, or NMPA, of China and marks the first regulatory approval for the combination of fruquintinib with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

