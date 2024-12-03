News & Insights

BioTech
HCM

HUTCHMED Announces Approval For Fruquintinib Combination Therapy In China - Quick Facts

December 03, 2024 — 05:53 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - HUTCHMED China and Innovent Biologics, Inc. jointly announced that the New Drug Application for the combination of ELUNATE or fruquintinib, and TYVYT or sintilimab injection, has been granted conditional approval in China for the treatment of patients with advanced endometrial cancer with Mismatch Repair proficient tumors that have failed prior systemic therapy and are not candidates for curative surgery or radiation. The conditional approval by the NMPA was supported by registration stage data from FRUSICA-1, the endometrial cancer registration cohort of a multi-center, open-label Phase II study.

The companies noted that this marks the first regulatory approval for the combination of fruquintinib with a leading immune checkpoint inhibitor.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HCM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.