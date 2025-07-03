HUTCHMED to Announce Interim Results for Six Months Ended June 30, 2025, on August 7, 2025

HUTCHMED will announce its interim results on August 7, 2025, with webcasts for analysts and investors.
Quiver AI Summary
HUTCHMED (China) Limited will release its interim results for the six-month period ending June 30, 2025, on August 7, 2025, at 7:00 am EDT. Following the announcement, the company will conduct two webcast presentations for analysts and investors—one in English at 8:00 am EDT and another in Chinese (Putonghua) at 8:30 am HKT on August 8. Both webcasts will be accessible via HUTCHMED's website, and a replay will be available shortly thereafter. HUTCHMED is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing targeted therapies and immunotherapies for cancer and other immunological diseases, with a portfolio that includes commercially available medicines in China and approvals in various other markets worldwide.
Potential Positives
- HUTCHMED will be announcing its interim results for the first half of 2025, indicating transparency and timely communication with stakeholders.
- The company is hosting two webcast presentations to discuss the interim results, demonstrating an engagement strategy with analysts and investors.
- The inclusion of both English and Chinese webcasts reflects HUTCHMED's commitment to accessibility and inclusivity for a global audience.
- HUTCHMED is positioned as an innovative biopharmaceutical company with a focus on developing therapies for cancer and immunological diseases, highlighting its importance in the healthcare sector.
Potential Negatives
- None
FAQ
When will HUTCHMED announce its interim results?
HUTCHMED will announce its interim results on August 7, 2025, at 7:00 am EDT.
How can I access the HUTCHMED webcast presentations?
The webcasts can be accessed live via the HUTCHMED website at www.hutch-med.com/event/.
What times are the English and Chinese webcasts scheduled?
The English webcast is on August 7, 2025, at 8:00 am EDT, and the Chinese webcast is on August 8, 2025, at 8:30 am HKT.
Will there be a replay of the webcasts available?
Yes, a replay of both webcasts will be available on the HUTCHMED website shortly after the event.
What is HUTCHMED's focus as a biopharmaceutical company?
HUTCHMED focuses on the discovery and global development of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$HCM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $HCM stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG removed 161,163 shares (-42.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,423,891
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 124,771 shares (+128.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,876,555
- ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH removed 117,521 shares (-10.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,767,515
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 99,058 shares (-47.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,489,832
- SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP added 74,572 shares (+2.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,121,562
- XY CAPITAL LTD added 66,460 shares (+142.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $999,558
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 57,707 shares (+369.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $867,913
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
HONG KONG and SHANGHAI and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUTCHMED (China) Limited (“
HUTCHMED
”) (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM; HKEX:13) will announce its interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2025 on Thursday, August 7, 2025 at 7:00 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) / 12:00 noon British Summer Time (BST) / 7:00 pm Hong Kong Time (HKT).
HUTCHMED management will host two webcast presentations for analysts and investors to discuss the interim results, followed by Q&A sessions. The English webcast will be held on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 8:00 am EDT (1:00 pm BST / 8:00 pm HKT). The Chinese (Putonghua) webcast will be held at 8:30 am HKT / 1:30 am BST on Friday, August 8, 2025 (8:30 pm EDT on Thursday, August 7, 2025).
Both webcasts will be available live via the company website at
www.hutch-med.com/event/
. The presentation will be available to download shortly before the webcast begins. A replay will also be available on the website shortly after the event.
About HUTCHMED
HUTCHMED (Nasdaq/AIM:HCM; HKEX:13) is an innovative, commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical company. It is committed to the discovery and global development and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases. Since inception it has focused on bringing drug candidates from in-house discovery to patients around the world, with its first three medicines marketed in China, the first of which is also approved around the world including in the US, Europe and Japan. For more information, please visit:
www.hutch-med.com
or follow us on
LinkedIn
.
CONTACTS
Investor Enquiries
+852 2121 8200 /
ir@hutch-med.com
Media Enquiries
FTI Consulting –
+44 20 3727 1030 /
HUTCHMED@fticonsulting.com
Ben Atwell / Alex Shaw
+44 7771 913 902 (Mobile) / +44 7779 545 055 (Mobile)
Brunswick – Zhou Yi
+852 9783 6894 (Mobile) /
HUTCHMED@brunswickgroup.com
Panmure Liberum
Nominated Advisor and Joint Broker
Atholl Tweedie / Emma Earl / Rupert Dearden
+44 20 7886 2500
Cavendish
Joint Broker
Geoff Nash / Nigel Birks
+44 20 7220 0500
Deutsche Numis
Joint Broker
Freddie Barnfield / Jeffrey Wong / Duncan Monteith
+44 20 7260 1000
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.