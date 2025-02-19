HUTCHMED to Announce Final Results for 2024 Fiscal Year on March 19, 2025

HUTCHMED will announce 2024 results on March 19, 2025, with a conference call and webcasts in English and Chinese.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited will announce its final results for the year ending December 31, 2024, on March 19, 2025, at 7:00 am EDT. The company's management invites analysts and investors to participate in a conference call and audio webcast at 8:00 am EDT on the same day. There will also be a Chinese webcast on March 20, 2025, at 12:30 am GMT. Both webcasts will be accessible live on HUTCHMED's website, and a replay will be available shortly after the event. HUTCHMED is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing targeted therapies and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases.

HUTCHMED is scheduled to release its final results for the year 2024, indicating transparency and commitment to shareholder communication.

The company is holding a conference call and audio webcast for analysts and investors, showcasing its dedication to engaging with stakeholders.

The inclusion of both English and Chinese webcasts reflects HUTCHMED's focus on accessibility and catering to a diverse audience.

HUTCHMED's ongoing commitment to developing targeted therapies and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases highlights its position as an innovative player in the biopharmaceutical industry.

The specifics of the financial results being released have not been disclosed in advance, which may lead to speculation and uncertainty among investors regarding the company's performance.

The scheduling of the results announcement might be perceived as a standard procedure, potentially indicating that there are no significant developments or news to share prior to the release.

Without context or preliminary insights into the financial results, investor confidence may waver leading up to the announcement.

When will HUTCHMED announce its final results for 2024?

HUTCHMED will announce its final results on March 19, 2025, at 7:00 am EDT.

How can I join the HUTCHMED conference call?

Investors can join the conference call via the company website at www.hutch-med.com/event/ at 8:00 am EDT.

Is there a Chinese webcast for HUTCHMED’s results announcement?

Yes, there will be a Chinese (Putonghua) webcast on March 20, 2025, at 8:30 am HKT.

Where can I find the presentation materials for the conference call?

The presentation materials will be available for download on HUTCHMED's website before the call begins.

Will there be a replay of the HUTCHMED conference call available?

A replay of the conference call will be available on the company website shortly after the event.

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUTCHMED (China) Limited ("



") (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM; SEHK:13) will be announcing its final results for the year ended December 31, 2024 on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 at 7:00 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) / 11:00 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) / 7:00 pm Hong Kong Time (HKT).





Analysts and investors are invited to join a conference call and audio webcast presentation with Q&A, conducted by HUTCHMED management.





The English conference call and audio webcast will take place at 8:00 am EDT / 12:00 pm GMT / 8:00 pm HKT on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. In addition to the usual English webcast, there will also be a Chinese (Putonghua) webcast at 12:30 am GMT / 8:30 am HKT on Thursday, March 20, 2025 (8:30 pm EDT on Wednesday, March 19, 2025). Both webcasts will be available live via the company website at



About HUTCHMED







About HUTCHMED







HUTCHMED (Nasdaq/AIM:HCM; HKEX:13) is an innovative, commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical company. It is committed to the discovery and global development and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases. Since inception, HUTCHMED has focused on bringing drug candidates from in-house discovery to patients around the world, with its first three medicines marketed in China, the first of which is also approved in the US, Europe and Japan.



