HUTCHMED : Sovleplenib Phase III ESLIM-01 Study Meets Main Goal In Primary Immune Thrombocytopenia

(RTTNews) - HUTCHMED (China) Limited (?HCM) said that the pivotal Phase III trial ESLIM-01 evaluating the investigational use of sovleplenib met its primary endpoint of durable response rate and all secondary endpoints in adult patients with primary immune thrombocytopenia or "ITP" in China.

The company plans to submit the New Drug Application or "NDA" around the end of 2023.

The National Medical Products Administration of China granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to sovleplenib for the indication studied in ESLIM-01 in January 2022.

Sovleplenib is a novel, selective, oral inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase ("Syk") for the treatment of hematological malignancies and immune diseases. Syk is a component in Fc receptor and B-cell receptor signaling pathway. ITP is an autoimmune disorder that can lead to increased risk of bleeding.

HUTCHMED currently retains all rights to sovleplenib worldwide. In addition to ITP, sovleplenib is also being studied in warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia (NCT05535933) and indolent non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NCT03779113).

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.