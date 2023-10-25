News & Insights

Hutchison Ports halfway done with major Mexican port expansion

October 25, 2023 — 09:20 pm EDT

MEXICO CITY, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Hutchison Ports has completed 50% of the expansion works for a terminal located at Mexico's major Pacific coast port of Lazaro Cardenas with a $220 million investment, the firm said on Wednesday.

The expansion is set to boost the terminal's capacity to handle 2 million 20-foot container equivalent units (TEU's) from 1.3 million, according a company statement.

Hutchison Ports moved more than 800 containers per eight-hour shift in the first semester of the year.

The company obtained a partial cession of rights to operate the busy terminal in 2003.

