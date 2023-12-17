Hutchison Port Holdings Trust (SGX:NS8U) Price Target Increased by 6.02% to 0.22

The average one-year price target for Hutchison Port Holdings Trust (SGX:NS8U) has been revised to 0.22 / share. This is an increase of 6.02% from the prior estimate of 0.21 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.17 to a high of 0.34 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 43.85% from the latest reported closing price of 0.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 71 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hutchison Port Holdings Trust. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NS8U is 0.09%, a decrease of 14.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.35% to 551,284K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IGF - iShares Global Infrastructure ETF holds 83,238K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84,602K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NS8U by 2.67% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 65,512K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TAVFX - THIRD AVENUE VALUE FUND Institutional Class holds 52,380K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,894K shares, representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NS8U by 1.96% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 41,522K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,558K shares, representing an increase of 9.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NS8U by 13.44% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 40,403K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

