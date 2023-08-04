Hutchison Port Holdings Trust (SGX:NS8U) Price Target Increased by 15.28% to 0.21

The average one-year price target for Hutchison Port Holdings Trust (SGX:NS8U) has been revised to 0.21 / share. This is an increase of 15.28% from the prior estimate of 0.18 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.17 to a high of 0.34 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.90% from the latest reported closing price of 0.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hutchison Port Holdings Trust. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NS8U is 0.10%, a decrease of 4.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.28% to 568,215K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IGF - iShares Global Infrastructure ETF holds 87,804K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 93,157K shares, representing a decrease of 6.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NS8U by 6.28% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 65,512K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66,028K shares, representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NS8U by 8.40% over the last quarter.

TAVFX - THIRD AVENUE VALUE FUND Institutional Class holds 52,894K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,171K shares, representing an increase of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NS8U by 0.38% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 38,628K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,864K shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NS8U by 10.86% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 37,558K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,522K shares, representing an increase of 13.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NS8U by 1.21% over the last quarter.

