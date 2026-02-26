Hutchison Port Holdings Trust (SGX:NS8U) Price Target Increased by 16.93% to 0.23

The average one-year price target for Hutchison Port Holdings Trust (SGX:NS8U) has been revised to $0.23 / share. This is an increase of 16.93% from the prior estimate of $0.20 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.21 to a high of $0.27 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 60.68% from the latest reported closing price of $0.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hutchison Port Holdings Trust. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 24.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NS8U is 0.04%, an increase of 1.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.37% to 499,666K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 70,815K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 44,823K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,682K shares , representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NS8U by 6.02% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 33,561K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,152K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NS8U by 28.11% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 30,073K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,241K shares , representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NS8U by 26.29% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 21,129K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,422K shares , representing an increase of 3.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NS8U by 23.84% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.