Hutchison Port Holdings Redeems and Cancels 2024 Notes

Hutchison Port Holdings (SG:NS8U) has released an update.

Hutchison Port Holdings Trust has successfully redeemed and canceled its US$500 million 2.875% guaranteed notes due in 2024, marking a significant financial milestone for the company. These notes will be de-listed from the Singapore Exchange, signaling a strategic move in HPH Trust’s financial management. This development reflects HPH Trust’s active role in managing its financial obligations, crucial for investors eyeing the container port business.

