HUTCHISON CHINA MEDITECH (LSE:HCM) Price Target Decreased by 5.37% to 404.69

The average one-year price target for HUTCHISON CHINA MEDITECH (LSE:HCM) has been revised to 404.68 / share. This is an decrease of 5.37% from the prior estimate of 427.64 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 182.81 to a high of 657.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 60.59% from the latest reported closing price of 252.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in HUTCHISON CHINA MEDITECH. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HCM is 0.11%, a decrease of 5.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.09% to 31,354K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 8,716K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,303K shares, representing a decrease of 132.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCM by 17.16% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,444K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,469K shares, representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCM by 16.54% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 4,288K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,231K shares, representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCM by 26.08% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,717K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,711K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCM by 19.72% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 1,791K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,134K shares, representing an increase of 36.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCM by 30.22% over the last quarter.

