Hutchison China MediTech (HCM) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Hutchison China MediTech Ltd (Symbol: HCM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.79, changing hands as low as $22.61 per share. Hutchison China MediTech Ltd shares are currently trading down about 11.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HCM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HCM's low point in its 52 week range is $16.47 per share, with $32.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.71.

