$HUT stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HUT stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $91,178,104 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $HUT:
$HUT Insider Trading Activity
$HUT insiders have traded $HUT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HUT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- VICTOR SEMAH (Chief Legal Officer) sold 11,363 shares for an estimated $147,186
$HUT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 111 institutional investors add shares of $HUT stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JERICHO CAPITAL ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 1,825,261 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,399,597
- JAT CAPITAL MGMT LP removed 1,577,218 shares (-59.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,317,196
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 1,323,314 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,114,703
- VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,179,599 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,169,983
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 1,123,804 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,026,743
- UBS GROUP AG added 934,402 shares (+391.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,145,896
- D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P. removed 912,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,686,880
$HUT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HUT in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 01/07/2025
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025
- Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 11/15/2024
$HUT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HUT recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $HUT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $26.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Matthew Galinko from Maxim Group set a target price of $20.0 on 05/01/2025
- An analyst from Northland Securities set a target price of $20.0 on 04/21/2025
- Mark Palmer from UBS set a target price of $33.0 on 04/02/2025
- Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $32.0 on 11/15/2024
