$HUT stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HUT stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $91,178,104 of trading volume.

$HUT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $HUT:

$HUT insiders have traded $HUT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HUT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VICTOR SEMAH (Chief Legal Officer) sold 11,363 shares for an estimated $147,186

$HUT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 111 institutional investors add shares of $HUT stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$HUT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HUT in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 01/07/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 11/15/2024

$HUT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HUT recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $HUT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $26.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Galinko from Maxim Group set a target price of $20.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 An analyst from Northland Securities set a target price of $20.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Mark Palmer from UBS set a target price of $33.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $32.0 on 11/15/2024

