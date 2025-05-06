HUT Set to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Hut 8 Corp. HUT is scheduled to release first-quarter 2025 results on May 8.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter is pegged at loss of 20 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, indicating a 17.65% year-over-year decline.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $33.6 million, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 35.06%. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)



Let us see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Key Factors to Consider for HUT

Hut 8 Corp.’s first-quarter performance is expected to have been supported by the expansion of its digital infrastructure segment, which now includes both Bitcoin mining and traditional data centers. This segment is designed to monetize Hut 8’s power assets by targeting high-value compute applications across emerging verticals. These enhancements are expected to have contributed positively to the company's performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



The company’s application-agnostic infrastructure model is expected to have enhanced capital efficiency in the to-be-reported quarter. By evaluating each asset's highest-value use case, be it Bitcoin mining, AI, or high-performance computing (HPC), Hut 8 aims to reduce the risk of stranded assets and optimize risk-adjusted returns.



Revenue diversification in the first quarter is also likely to have improved. The digital infrastructure segment is strategically positioned to reduce exposure to sector-specific volatility by spreading workloads across ASIC, CPU, and future compute architectures. This strategy supports earnings stability amid cyclical fluctuations in high-growth technology markets.



Hut 8’s origination strategy, focused on acquiring power assets suitable for both AI and Bitcoin mining workloads, is likely to have continued progressing during the quarter.

Additionally, the company’s in-house infrastructure development capabilities are expected to have driven cost efficiencies in the first quarter. By avoiding traditional outsourced models, Hut 8 has accelerated time to revenue, shortened payback periods, and improved returns on invested capital. Progress in these areas is expected to have continued in the first quarter of 2025.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the exact case here.

HUT has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies worth considering, as our model indicates that they possess the right combination of factors to exceed earnings expectations in their upcoming releases:



Modiv Industrial, Inc. MDV has an Earnings ESP of +8.20% and sports a Zacks Rank of #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Modiv Industrial, Inc. shares have appreciated 4.7% year to date. MDV is set to report its first-quarter 2025 results on May 7.

Root ROOT presently has an Earnings ESP of +25.84% and sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Root shares have surged 97.9% year to date. ROOT is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2025 results on May 7.

Capital Southwest CSWC currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.23% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Capital Southwest shares have plunged 8.1% year to date. CSWC is slated to report its fourth quarter 2025 results on May 14.

