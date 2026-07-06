Hut 8 vs. Riot Platforms: Which Bitcoin Miner Turning Data Center Developer Is the Better Stock Now?

Key Points

Both Hut 8 and Riot Platforms are pivoting their businesses to be more than just Bitcoin players.

Riot Platforms maintains a massive vertically integrated operation with a strategic focus on expanding its high-performance compute capacity.

Which digital infrastructure player is better positioned to capture the next wave of compute demand in 2026?

Hut 8 is leveraging a $7 billion AI data center lease to diversify its revenue beyond traditional cryptocurrency mining.

10 stocks we like better than Hut 8 ›

As the race for computing power intensifies, investors are looking for the best way to play the digital infrastructure boom. Choosing between Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ:HUT) and Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) requires understanding their pivot toward high-density workloads.

Hut 8 operates as a diversified compute infrastructure provider with assets across North America, while Riot Platforms focuses on large-scale, vertically integrated data center development. Both companies are navigating the shift from pure Bitcoin mining to supporting artificial intelligence and high-performance computing applications.

The case for Hut 8 Corp

Hut 8 develops and manages power and digital infrastructure, including data centers and cloud services. The company operates through several segments, including its Hut 8 Canada unit, which provides colocation services to more than 200 enterprise customers. This pivot is attracting attention within the broader fintech stocks landscape as the company focuses on energy-intensive compute workloads.

A major highlight of its strategy is a 15-year lease for its River Bend campus AI data center, a deal valued at approximately $7 billion. This long-term relationship serves as a primary revenue source. In FY 2025, the company reported revenue of nearly $235.1 million, an increase of 45% from the prior year. The company also reported a net loss of approximately $226.1 million for the same period, a swing from net income of more than $338 million in 2024.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the company maintains a debt-to-equity ratio of nearly 0.3x. This ratio measures total debt relative to shareholder equity, indicating a relatively conservative use of borrowed funds. For the previous 12 months, free cash flow was negative $132.6 million, calculated by subtracting capital expenditures from cash flow from operations.

The case for Riot Platforms

Riot Platforms operates large-scale data centers with a focus on vertical integration across mining, engineering, and fabrication. The company primarily operates out of facilities in central Texas and Kentucky, serving major power markets. A key differentiator is its strategic shift toward high-performance computing, evidenced by a 10-year data center lease with Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) at its Rockdale facility.

The company is also exploring advanced energy solutions, including a collaboration with Terrestrial Energy to study molten salt nuclear reactors for future data centers. In FY 2025, Riot Platforms reported revenue of nearly $647.4 million, reflecting a revenue growth increase of nearly 72%. Despite the growth in sales, the company reported a net loss of roughly $663.2 million for the fiscal year, a swing from $109 million netincome in 2024.

According to its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 0.3x. This indicates that for every dollar of equity, the company carries roughly 30 cents of total debt. Free cash flow for the period reached negative $774.3 million as the company continued to invest heavily in its data center infrastructure and expansion projects.

Risk profile comparison

Hut 8 faces significant risks from Bitcoin price volatility, which directly affects its financial results given its large holdings. The business is also heavily dependent on reliable electrical power, particularly at its sites in Texas and Louisiana, where grid constraints can force operational shutdowns. Furthermore, the company faces intense competition from other players for access to the power and land required for high-density AI workloads. A previously noted legal risk related to a 2023 merger was resolved through a settlement of roughly $2.35 million in mid-2026.

Riot Platforms is currently defending an intellectual property lawsuit over its data center cooling technology, brought by Green Revolution Cooling Inc. Like its peers, the company is highly sensitive to the power market, specifically to regulatory orders from the Electricity Reliability Committee of Texas (ERCOT) that could curtail operations in that state. Profitability remains concentrated in Bitcoin mining, making it vulnerable to price drops or increased mining difficulty. There is also the risk of executing its pivot to large-scale AI data centers, as any failure to manage the technical transition could hurt financial performance relative to competitors like Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA).

Valuation comparison

Riot Platforms currently trades at significantly lower earnings and sales multiples than Hut 8, suggesting a more conservative valuation relative to future earnings estimates.

Metric Hut 8 Riot Platforms Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 84.8x 20.9x 17.3x P/S ratio 36.7x 11.7x n/a

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLF sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Two years ago, Hut 8 set about transforming its business from a Bitcoin miner to an energy- and AI data center-focused company. Management spun out its Bitcoin holding subsidiary as its own traded entity, American Bitcoin (NASDAQ:ABTC). Hut 8 still controls the majority of that business, but the move was to simplify the story of Hut 8 transformation into a data center and associated energy production developer. Basically, its model is to develop new data centers with on-site energy production, securing revenue from long-term leases. While Hut 8 is working to pitch investors on an explainable developer model, the business’s financials are still affected by the subsidiary’s Bitcoin operations, which get included in Hut 8’s accounting. The drop in Bitcoin’s price in 2025, which is marked to market for the period, accounts for much of the net loss.

Similarly, Riot Platforms is transitioning itself to a data center operator, while also being highly invested in the Bitcoin space. The company continues to mine for Bitcoin while using the digital currency as an asset to help finance its data center developments. Its first major deal, with AMD, is a prototype of what it expects to do with other companies, developing a data center with co-located energy resources. Like Hut 8, Riot’s books are still affected by the price of Bitcoin, with the marking to market of its Bitcoin holdings responsible for much of the net loss for fiscal 2025.

Both businesses are moving headlong into AI to diversify away from the boom-and-bust, increasingly expensive world of Bitcoin mining. Hut 8 controls about $675 million in Bitcoin while Riot controls more than $900 million, at recent prices. Both businesses remain highly dependent on currency prices. The plus side is that those assets can be used to secure financing for the capital-intensive development of data centers and to backstop the value of the companies themselves. The price-to-book value of Riot is 3.5x while the price-to-book value for Hut 8 is 7.9x. Book value is a rough estimate of what the business is worth if it were liquidated.

Wall Street analysts see Hut 8 growing revenue faster than Riot, with consensus revenue near $ 1.4 billion in 2030. For Riot, analysts project revenue will jump to $1.9 billion in 2029. But beware: both estimates are highly speculative and depend on businesses executing their AI and energy plans well.

Right now, Riot Platforms, with its cheaper price-to-sales and cheaper price-to-book, is the choice to make in 2026.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.