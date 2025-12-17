Markets
Hut 8 Stock Jumps 12% After 15-Year AI Data Center Lease And Infrastructure Partnership

December 17, 2025 — 02:27 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Hut 8 Corp. (HUT) surged 11.57%, closing at $41.12, up $4.27 on the day, after the company announced a long-term AI data center lease agreement and a new AI infrastructure partnership.

The stock moved sharply higher following Hut 8's disclosure that it has signed a 15-year lease covering 245 megawatts of AI data center capacity at its River Bend campus. Separately, the company announced an AI infrastructure partnership aimed at developing and operating large-scale AI computing capacity, further accelerating its strategic pivot beyond pure bitcoin mining.

In the session, HUT opened near $37.10, reached an intraday high of $42.05, and touched a low of $36.85, compared with a previous close of $36.85.

Hut 8's 52-week range is approximately $7.68 to $42.05, with the stock trading near its yearly high after the news.

