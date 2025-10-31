Hut 8 Set to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Hut 8 Corp. HUT is scheduled to release third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 4.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at a loss of 16 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. Hut reported a loss of 23 cents in the year-ago quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $63.52 million, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 45.22%.



Let us see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Key Factors to Consider for HUT

Hut 8’s third-quarter performance is expected to have been supported by the expansion of its digital infrastructure segment, which now includes both Bitcoin mining and traditional data centers. This segment is designed to monetize Hut 8’s power assets by targeting high-value compute applications across emerging verticals. These enhancements are expected to have contributed positively to the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



HUT is expected to benefit from the next quarter on the back of the continued expansion of its infrastructure projects, particularly the Riverbend site in Louisiana, which is being scaled from 300 megawatts to 1 gigawatt. This development aligns with growing customer demand for large-scale campuses and will enhance HUT’s ability to commercialize its energy assets.



Hut 8 is working on next-generation infrastructure designs, such as high-density direct-to-chip liquid-cooled systems at Vega. These innovative designs are expected to have attracted more customers and enhanced the company’s competitive edge in the AI and HPC markets in the to-be-reported quarter.



Hut 8’s partnership-driven strategy is also expected to continue driving success in the to-be-reported quarter. The company has established strong relationships with major players such as Bitmain, Macquarie, and Coinbase, which are integral to its platform strategy. These contracts have strengthened HUT’s platform strategy and enhanced its ability to deliver innovative infrastructure solutions.



However, Hut 8's third-quarter performance is expected to have faced challenges from Bitcoin price volatility and rising competition in HPC and AI markets. These factors might impact the company’s quarterly performance.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the exact case here.

HUT has an Earnings ESP of -20.64% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

