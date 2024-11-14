Hut 8 price target raised to $35 from $26 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright raised the firm’s price target on Hut 8 (HUT) to $35 from $26 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company reported strong Q3 results that exceeded estimates as it continues to execute well against strategic initiatives, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm expects a step function increase in the revenue base in 2025.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on HUT:
- Hut 8 reports Q3 EPS 1c, consensus (39c)
- Hut 8 Mining (HUT) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
- Crypto Currents: Crypto firms report Q3 earnings
- Hut 8 price target raised to $26 from $20 at H.C. Wainwright
- Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Soars amid Trump Victory and Operational Update
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.