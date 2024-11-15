Hut 8 price target raised to $32 from $22 at Canaccord

Canaccord raised the firm’s price target on Hut 8 (HUT) to $32 from $22 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm raised its target multiple from 11x to 17x to reflect improving prospects in bitcoin mining and AI hosting along with an improving balance sheet.

