Hut 8 Posts $134M Q1 Loss Amid Strategic Shift Toward Energy Infrastructure and Bitcoin Mining

Hut 8 Corp. (Nasdaq | TSX: HUT) reported a Q1 2025 net loss of $134.3 million, marking a turbulent start to the year as the company executes a bold strategy to become a fully integrated energy infrastructure platform. Quarterly revenue came in at $21.8 million, down from $51.7 million year-over-year, while Adjusted EBITDA was reported at ($117.7) million.

Today we announced our results for Q1 2025, a period of deliberate investment designed to unlock the potential of our development flywheel.



Highlights



– Deployed our upgraded ASIC fleet to end the quarter with 9.3 EH/s at approximately 20 J/TH



– Launched @AmericanBTC to…

Still, Hut 8 emphasized strategic growth moves that it believes will pay off in the near future. CEO Asher Genoot called the quarter “a deliberate and necessary phase of investment,” adding, “We believe the returns on this work will become increasingly visible in the quarters ahead.”

A key development was the launch of American Bitcoin, a majority-owned subsidiary focused solely on industrial-scale Bitcoin mining. The move followed a sweeping ASIC fleet upgrade, which boosted the company’s hashrate by 79% to 9.3 EH/s and improved fleet efficiency by 37% to approximately 20 J/TH.

“Following a period of disciplined investment and execution… the streamlined capital allocation framework made possible by the American Bitcoin launch reinforces our ability to scale lower-cost-of-capital businesses,” Genoot explained.

As of March 31, 2025, Hut 8 held 10,264 Bitcoin in reserve—valued at approximately $847.2 million—while managing 1,020 megawatts (MW) of energy capacity across 15 sites. The company also reported a ~10,800 MW development pipeline, with ~2,600 MW under exclusivity.

Hut 8’s energy and digital infrastructure segments generated modest revenues of $4.4 million and $1.3 million respectively. However, its compute segment—including Bitcoin mining—led the quarter with $16.1 million in revenue.

Progress was also made on infrastructure expansion, with the 205 MW Vega site on track for Q2 energization and initial groundwork begun at the River Bend campus in Louisiana. The company also energized a test rack at Salt Creek and introduced new software tools like Reactor and Operator to optimize ASIC-level operations and energy consumption.

Despite the financial loss, Hut 8 remains confident. “We continue to execute against our 2025 roadmap,” Genoot said, pointing to future catalysts like utility-scale power development and expanding U.S. operations.

