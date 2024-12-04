Hut 8 Mining put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Hut 8 (HUT) Mining with 6,490 puts trading, or 5x expected. Most active are Dec-24 21 puts and 12/27 weekly 19.5 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 6,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 1.79, while ATM IV is up over 11 points on the day. Earnings are expected on March 27th.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on HUT:
- Hut 8 launches $250M stock repurchase program
- Hut 8 Mining call volume above normal and directionally bullish
- Hut 8 price target raised to $33 from $18 at Stifel
- Crypto Currents: Coinbase acquires Utopia Labs team
- Hut 8 price target raised to $32 from $22 at Canaccord
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.