Hut 8 Mining put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Hut 8 (HUT) Mining with 6,490 puts trading, or 5x expected. Most active are Dec-24 21 puts and 12/27 weekly 19.5 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 6,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 1.79, while ATM IV is up over 11 points on the day. Earnings are expected on March 27th.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on HUT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.