Hut 8 Mining put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Hut 8 (HUT) Mining with 5,593 puts trading, or 2x expected. Most active are Nov-24 12 puts and Dec-24 9 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 4,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 1.55, while ATM IV is up nearly 5 points on the day. Earnings are expected on November 13th.
