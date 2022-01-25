Hut 8 Mining (HUT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Hut 8 Mining (HUT) closed at $5.48 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.48% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.22% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.53%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the crypto currency mining company had lost 38.71% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's loss of 24.14% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.58% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Hut 8 Mining as it approaches its next earnings release.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hut 8 Mining. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.24% lower. Hut 8 Mining currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Hut 8 Mining is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.47. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.68, which means Hut 8 Mining is trading at a discount to the group.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

