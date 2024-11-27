Hut 8 Mining call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Hut 8 (HUT) Mining with 11,471 calls trading, 1.3x expected, and implied vol increasing over 21 points to 124.23%. 12/27 weekly 19.5 puts and 11/29 weekly 27 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 3,800 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.44. Earnings are expected on March 27th.

