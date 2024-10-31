Hut 8 Mining call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Hut 8 (HUT) Mining with 4,876 calls trading, 1.1x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 4 points to 125.59%. Jan-25 16 calls and 11/8 weekly 19 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 2,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.33. Earnings are expected on November 13th.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on HUT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.