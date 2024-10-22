Hut 8 Mining call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Hut 8 (HUT) Mining with 3,411 calls trading, 1.2x expected, and implied vol increasing over 13 points to 130.63%. 10/25 weekly 16 calls and 10/25 weekly 15 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 730 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.26. Earnings are expected on November 13th.

