Hut 8 (HUT) Soars 4.5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Hut 8 (HUT) shares soared 4.5% in the last trading session to close at $123.02. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 5.3% loss over the past four weeks.

Hut8 retained its rally for the second straight day, driven by strength in its vertically integrated, power-first platform spanning power, digital infrastructure and compute, enabling efficient development and monetization of energy-intensive assets. The company differentiates itself through deep power market expertise, end-to-end greenfield development capabilities, application-agnostic infrastructure design, and the flexibility to repurpose assets across AI, HPC and ASIC compute. Its innovation-driven operating model, proprietary software, strategic partnerships, and scalable pipeline further strengthen execution, cost efficiency and long-term growth.

This crypto currency mining company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.32 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -128.6%. Revenues are expected to be $77.63 million, up 88% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Hut 8, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on HUT going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Hut 8 is a member of the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, Acadian Asset Management (AAMI), finished the last trading session 3.5% higher at $72.2. AAMI has returned -4% over the past month.

Acadian Asset Management's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $1.02. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +59.4%. Acadian Asset Management currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.