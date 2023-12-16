Hut 8 (HUT) Price Target Increased by 397.02% to 11.36

The average one-year price target for Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) has been revised to 11.36 / share. This is an increase of 397.02% from the prior estimate of 2.28 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.53 to a high of 18.44 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.16% from the latest reported closing price of 10.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 157 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hut 8. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUT is 0.31%, a decrease of 25.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.04% to 41,254K shares. The put/call ratio of HUT is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KOMP - SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds 6,975K shares representing 7.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,858K shares, representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUT by 33.20% over the last quarter.

BLOK - Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF holds 6,295K shares representing 7.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,420K shares, representing a decrease of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUT by 52.58% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 3,377K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,474K shares, representing a decrease of 2.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUT by 40.51% over the last quarter.

BKCH - Global X Blockchain ETF holds 3,062K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,108K shares, representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUT by 4.70% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,446K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 193K shares, representing an increase of 92.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUT by 675.29% over the last quarter.

Hut 8 Mining Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hut 8 is one of North America’s largest innovation-focused digital asset miners, supporting open and decentralized systems since 2018. Located in energy rich Alberta, Canada, Hut 8 has one of the highest installed capacity rates in the industry and holds more self-mined Bitcoin than any crypto miner or publicly traded company globally. Hut 8 is executing on its commitment to mining and holding Bitcoin and has a diversified business and revenue strategy to grow and protect shareholder value regardless of Bitcoin’s market direction. The Company’s multi-pronged business strategy includes profitable digital asset mining, white-label high-performance compute hosting, as well as yield & income programs leveraging its Bitcoin held in reserve. Having demonstrated rapid growth and a stellar balance sheet, Hut 8 was the first publicly traded miner on the TSX and the first Canadian miner to be listed on The Nasdaq Global Select Market. Hut 8’s team of business building technologists are believers in decentralized systems, stewards of powerful industry-leading solutions, and drivers of innovation in digital asset mining and high-performance computing, with a focus on ESG alignment. Through innovation, imagination, and passion, Hut 8 is helping to define the digital asset revolution to create value and positive impacts for its shareholders and generations to come.

