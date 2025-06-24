Markets
Hut 8 Doubles Bitcoin-Backed Credit Facility With Coinbase To $130 Mln, Enhances Loan Terms

June 24, 2025 — 10:45 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Hut 8 Corp. (HUT) has amended its credit agreement with Coinbase Credit, Inc., expanding its Bitcoin-backed loan facility from $65 million to $130 million and extending the maturity date to July 16, 2026.

The revised agreement introduces more favorable terms, including a fixed interest rate of 9.0%, down from the prior range of 10.5%-11.5%, and improved borrower protections, such as a limited recourse structure and a continued no-rehypothecation clause on pledged Bitcoin. This move provides Hut 8 with additional non-dilutive capital to support its growth pipeline in digital infrastructure and high-performance computing.

Hut 8 CEO Asher Genoot stated the revised agreement demonstrates a shared commitment with Coinbase to disciplined, non-dilutive growth. CFO Sean Glennan highlighted the facility's enhanced strategic value and underscored the company's focus on risk management. Coinbase's Head of Institutional Financing, Matt Boyd, affirmed their support for Hut 8's responsible scaling within the digital infrastructure sector.

Tuesday, HUT closed at $17.24, up 8.50%, and traded after hours to close at $17.29, up 0.29% on the NasdaqGS.

