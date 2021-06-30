Hut 8 Buys $44M Worth of Miners, Doubling Its Hashrate

Canadian crypto-mining company Hut 8 Mining will almost double its hashrate by the end of the year with the purchase of 11,090 new miners for $44.4 million, the company said in a press release today.

The purchase comes on the heels of a $82 million fundraise that the company said would help expand its crypto mining capacity.

The machines are MicroBT M30S, M30S+, and M31S miners from Hong Kong-based SuperAcme Technology. They’re expected to be delivered in October and fully deployed by December.

Related: Hut 8 Adds Over 500 Bitcoin to Balance Sheet in 3 Months

The extra capacity is set to push Hut 8’s hashrate to 2.5 exahashes per second (EH/s), increasing Hut 8’s current average production from 6.5-7.5 bitcoins mined a day to 14-16 bitcoins a day.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.